The Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce and Mercy St. Francis Hospital officials have announced the Mercy St. Francis Hospital Easter Egg Hunt is canceled, taking into consideration Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines regarding limitations and avoidance of large group gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.
The event had been scheduled for April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.