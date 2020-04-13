The Howell County Health Department reports that, as of Monday morning, 311 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted on county residents. Of those, 292 have come back negative and four are positive. The number of positive cases remains unchanged since April 7, when the fourth case was reported. Fifteen results are pending.
The South Central Walk Worthy Conference that was scheduled for April 24 and 25 at First Baptist Church in Mtn. View has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for July 10 and 11. For details and to register visit scwalkworthy.com
A new resource for Missourians in need has been established at mo.servicesnavigator.org, through the Department of Social Services.
The website helps Missourians find essential services such as food pantries and banks, school meal programs, diaper banks, child care, counseling, financial services, assistive organizations, employment and mental health services and educational resources.
More than 2,000 services are listed, with new services being added daily, said officials.
Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, Ark., will continue to deliver its courses online through the rest of the spring semester. Summer 1 classes will also be held online, while Summer 2 and fall class delivery will be determined as more information becomes available.
Updates regarding commencement plans will be announced at a later date. All college campuses remain closed.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 4,388
Over 1,700: St. Louis County.
Over 600: St. Louis City.
Over 300: Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 100: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 50: Boone, Clay, Franklin, Greene.
Over 25: Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Perry, Platte.
Over 10: Adair, Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Warren.
Deaths: 114 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lincoln, Linn, Pulaski, St. Charles, St. Francis, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).
No cases reported: Audrain, Barton, Carroll, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Holt, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 1,398
Over 200: Pulaski.
Over 100: Crittenden.
Over 75: Garland, Jefferson
Over 50: Benton, Cleburne, Faulkner, Lincoln.
Over 25: Clark, Craighead, Lonoke, Pope, Saline, St. Francis, Van Buren, Washington, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Johnson, Lawrence, Miller, Sebastian, Union.
Deaths: 29 (Cleburne, Conway, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Phillips, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Jackson, Little River, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
