Eileen Blacksher

Funeral services for Eileen Turner Blacksher, 76, West Plains, Mo., will be held at a later date at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Mrs. Blacksher passed away 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 16, 1943, at Pasadena, Calif., to John Turner and Ruth May Vincent Turner. On Dec. 31, 1978, she was married at Etiwanda, Calif., to Hershel Ray Blacksher, who preceded her in death on Aug. 16, 2010.
She is survived by seven children Paula, Glenn, Donna, Dale, Christina, Eric and Tammy; five stepchildren; 43 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, two sisters and two brothers preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Plains Regional Animal Shelter and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
