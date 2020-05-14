The Howell County Health Department reports 588 residents have been tested for the presence of new coronavirus as of Thursday morning. The virus has been confirmed in five patients, all of whom are no longer in quarantine.
Negative results came back for 574 people tested. Nine results are pending.
No deaths relating to COVID-19 have been reported to the department.
Missouri State Parks will begin reopening campgrounds in phases starting at 3 p.m. Monday to accommodate existing reservations.
New reservations will also be accepted that day for arrival dates starting May 26. All camping will require reservations to be made in advance, and occupancy will be limited at some parks and sites.
Public shower and restroom facilities will be cleaned more frequently and occupancy will be restricted, and campers will use a new contactless self-check-in procedure, to promote hygiene and slow the spread of the virus.
Cash payments will no lonnger be accepted; Missouri State Parks will only accept credity and debit cards.
Missouri State Park beaches will lopen to the public Thursday and visitors will be expected to practice social distancing and good hygiene. Visit mostateparks.com to check for individual park advisories and more information.
Positive tests: 10,317
Over 3,500: St. Louis County.
Over 1,500: St. Louis City.
Over 800: Kansas City.
Over 600: St. Charles.
Over 400: Buchanan, Jackson.
Over 200: Jefferson, Saline.
Over 100: Clay, Franklin.
Over 75: Boone, Greene, Lincoln, Scott.
Over 50: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Pemiscot, Pettis.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Mississippi, Moniteau, Perry, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois, Stoddard.
Over 10: Adair, Andrew, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 562 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 4,236
Over 900: Lincoln.
Over 600: Pulaski.
Over 300: St. Francis.
Over 200: Crittenden, Jefferson.
Over 100: Benton, Craighead, Garland, Washington.
Over 75: Faulkner, Saline, Union.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Mississippi, Pope.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Hot Spring, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Sharp, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Independence, Izard, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier.
Deaths: 97 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Sharp, Union, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
