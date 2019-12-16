Rumors circulating of a threat to West Plains High School after a Springfield group announced plans to travel to West Plains to show support to LGBTQ students were deemed by district administration to be unfounded.
At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday district Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson issued a statement to parents indicating officials had been made aware of rumors of a threat to the school; those threats, she said, were not substantiated.
“The district and the police department do not feel there is credibility to the rumor,” she wrote.
Police Chief Stephen Monticelli agreed: “At this point, there is no concern for alarm,” he said Monday morning.
The rumors surfaced not long after a public post was made on Facebook by a profile bearing the name “West Plains” regarding a demonstration that was originally planned to take place near the high school campus Monday afternoon. That profile has no connection to West Plains city officials.
“The city of West Plains is not affiliated with any other ‘West Plains’ Facebook page other than its own page – The City of West Plains — and any news pertaining to the city will only originate from that page,” said Community Services Director Todd Shanks.
Registering 1,300 comments by 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, and 342 shares, the post made by the “West Plains” profile called GLSEN Springfield to task for swaying the opinions of youths in an educational setting. GLSEN Springfield is the group organizing the demonstration.
“These poor kids are being thrown into the middle of something they don't need. Our school is a place of learning. Not a place to make one group of kids or another group uncomfortable,” wrote the owner of the profile, who requested anonymity from the Quill due to having children in the district and wanting to avoid causing them to be the target of bullying or insults.
“I never meant to cause controversy with it, I just have a firm belief that school should be for learning and not some battleground for extremist groups to try to make their points from,” the profile’s owner told the Quill, adding, “To me an extremist is any one person or group that tries to push their thoughts and beliefs by extreme measures on another person or group.” Extreme measures, the poster elaborated, include screaming and name-calling.
City officials urge citizens to follow the city’s official Facebook page for pertinent local information.
“Please be aware that any information provided by any other Facebook site claiming to represent the City of West Plains is not coming from a city representative,” said Shanks. “Facebook has already been notified that someone is falsely representing a municipality, and we hope whoever is running that page will take it down on his/her own.”
“I know my West Plains page will be shut down, it's just a matter of time, but I love this town. I have lived here all my life and when I feel something as strongly as I do about this subject, you bet I’m going to stand my ground and let people know what is about to take place,” said the “West Plains” profile’s owner.
DEMONSTRATION RESCHEDULED
The Springfield GLSEN group, which stands for Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, had originally planned to stand from 2 to 4 p.m. outside of the high school holding signs of support, according to the event page.
In her statement Sunday, Wilson said officials are aware of the demonstration and reassured parents that the group’s activities would not take place on school property.
“The group will not be on the district campus, but will be on public property to support LGBT awareness,” she wrote.
LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, and is used as a generic term for a subset of the population that uses those terms to describe themselves; it is not an organization.
The Quill, in keeping with Associated Press (AP) style, typically adds the letter Q to include those who identify as “questioning and/or queer.” AP notes “queer” is only acceptable when used by people and organizations to identify themselves.
“We’ve heard from the group they are not coming today,” said Monticelli, adding that when the demonstrators do come, “They’re ensuring they’re only coming for a peaceful organized demonstration to show support and we’re expecting our community to behave in the same manner.”
A spokesperson for the GLSEN Springfield commented on a post sharing the event page that, due to West Plains R-7’s decision to cancel school for icy weather Monday, the demonstration has been rescheduled for Tuesday.
The district has requested additional police officers at the high school and will continue to work with the police department to ensure everyone’s safety, said Wilson.
Monticelli said despite Monday’s cancellation, an officer would still be onsite to monitor. He said communication between the group, the school and the police department has been open, so when the group does arrive, officers will be present to ensure peace is kept.
He also said the demonstrators have a lawful right to assemble, and as long as the gathering remains peaceful, officers will not dissuade demonstrators from showing support.
“It’s a freedom of speech issue,” he explained. “We’d expect a peaceful demonstration and we have an expectation of our community to set the example that discussions can be heard without resorting to violence.”
He added GLSEN Springfield is traveling to show support to students who felt like they were being harassed, a situation he said the school administration appears to be “on top of.”
“They’re just hoping to return to some sense of normalcy they had before this flag controversy started,” he said, referring to pair of incidents that occurred early last week, in which students passed out small LGBTQ pride flags Monday, and another group of students unfurled a flag commonly referred to as a Confederate or rebel flag.
Students affiliated with the first group took to social media to condemn what they perceived as a hate-inspired response to their group’s gesture, while students with the second group said it wasn’t about the pride flags, but rather, about West Plains High School policy not to allow students to bring Confederate flags to school.
There is not a reference to Confederate flags or flags of any kind in the student handbook. Writing or depictions of lewd or obscene literature, gang/satanic writing and drug references are prohibited; however, the handbook states, students will not be disciplined for speech that is protected by law.
District officials were not available Monday to confirm the existence of the purported flag policy. Communications Director Lana Snodgras said the district expects to have information available later in the week.
Monticelli emphasized the importance of adults in the community setting the example for youth in how to disagree civilly.
“We just don’t want our community to overreact,” he cautioned. “It’s very important for both sides to be heard.
Dr. Wilson reminded parents that district officials will communicate with parents as quickly as possible, and encouraged parents with questions and concerns to call the central office, 256-6150.
“Thank you for your cooperation and your partnership as we remain committed to keeping our students and staff members safe,” she concluded.
