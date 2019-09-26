Howard Hughes

Funeral services for Howard Melvin Hughes, 79, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the Rose Chapel, Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Hughes went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo. He was born Feb. 20, 1940, at LaBlanco, Texas, the son of Everett Coleman Hughes and Sarah Mogford Hughes.
On Aug. 13, 1959, he was married at Big Lake, Texas, to the love of his life, Wilma Lee Bertran. They were married 51 years. Howard loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they called him Bobo. He loved gardening and the outdoors. He was a loving father and one of the hardest working men you would ever meet.
He was the rock and fortress to his family and will be greatly missed. He loved studying the Bible and talking about the Lord. Mr. Hughes worked in the oil fields in his younger years and was an over the road truck driver until his retirement.
He is survived by four children Donna McClintock, Sedalia, Mo., Carolyn Hughes, West Plains, Mo., Nicki Collins, husband Keith, Pomona, Mo., and Jodie Lunn, husband Shane, Willow Springs, Mo.; seven grandchildren Jamie Taylor, husband Zac, Kristen Stevenson, fiance Colin Barr, Kalee Stevenson, Joshua Lovan, wife Sara, Jessica Collins, Josie Lunn and Kyle Lunn; eight great-grandchildren Kylie Taylor, Kassidy Taylor, Malachi Henry, Dakota Due, Wyatt Due, Ryder Hughes Stevenson, Abby Clinton and Jadyn Lovan; three great-great-grandchildren Lakyn Clinton, Layah Clinton and Roy Clinton; two brothers Warren Hughes, wife Verna, Timberon, N.M., and Dale Hughes, Hobbs, N.M.; three sisters Mary Ellen Loob and husband Pat, Margaret Day and Charlotte Tuck, all of Dallas, Texas; several nieces and nephews and special friend, Janet Hughes.
His parents, wife Wilma Bertran Hughes, granddaughter Crystal Henry, three brothers Coleman Hughes, Paul Hughes and Clarence Hughes, and two sisters Evelyn Anderson and Irene Hawkins preceded him in death.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Child Advocacy Center and may be left at Robertson Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.