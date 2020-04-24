The Ebenezer Cemetery Association will meet at 2 p.m. May 3 the Forest Dell Community Center in Mtn. View.
Social distancing will be followed, said organizers. Call 293-7135 for more information.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 12:58 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.