Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through Feb. 14: “Look Twice,” an exhibit of photography by Dennis Crider and paintings by Janey Hale hosted by the West Plains Council on the Arts, will be on display in the gallery on the civic center mezzanine, viewable during regular business hours. Hale’s works are painted interpretations of Crider’s photos.
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
Jan. 22 and 29 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Friday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
SATURDAY
Jan. 23 and 30 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): “Go Farm” Farmers Market will hold its market in the parking lot of Endurance Church on Worley Drive. Markets will be held on Saturdays only until April.
Jan. 23 (noon to 1 p.m.): MDC and Dickerson Park Zoo host a virtual Eagle Days event online for free to all. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175583.
Jan. 23 and 30 (noon): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Nonsmoking Saturday daytime sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Call John, 256-8988.
Jan. 23 (1-2 p.m.): MDC and Dickerson Park Zoo host a virtual Eagle Days event online for free to all. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175585.
Jan. 23 and 30 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Saturday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests, and may be made nonsmoking by request. Call John, 256-8988.
MONDAY
Jan. 25 (6 p.m.): Hammond Mill Camp’s annual meeting will be held in the camp’s dining hall, off of CC Highway west of West Plains. Officers will be elected, board member changes reviewed and refreshments will be served. The public is invited. Call Zohn for more information, 256-2025.
Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Monday evening sessions are closed to members or prospective members, and smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
TUESDAY
Jan. 26 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair for prospective health care workers will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register by Jan. 15 at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 (6-9 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension will offer a virtual, three-night class on estate, succession and retirement planning for farmers and business owners. Preregistration is required by 5 p.m. Jan. 18. The cost is $110 per person and $60 for each additional person from the same business, and includes a handbook with examples and templates. Contact Darla Campbell, 660-457-3469 or campbelld@missouri.edu.
CANCELED: Comedian Erik Rivera’s Jan. 26 performance in the civic center theater. Ticket holders in need of a refund may stop by the civic center box office. Call 255-7966 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 27 and Feb. 12 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): Southern Missouri Community Health Center, 1137 Independence Drive, will host a free community COVID-19 testing event. Learn more at health.mo.gov/communitytest or register in advance at www.SMCHC.org.
Jan. 27 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Wednesday evening sessions are closed to members or prospective members, and smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
THURSDAY
Jan. 28 (6 p.m.): An Alcoholics Anonymous meeting is held at Salutes, 1759 U.S. 63 in the former Air Evac building. For more information call Craig, 257-4639.
Jan. 28 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Nonsmoking Thursday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Call John, 256-8988.
NEXT WEEK
Jan. 29 and 30 (noon to 4 p.m.): Entries will be accepted for the Harlin Museum’s annual Fiber & Textile Arts Competition Show to be on display from Feb. 5 to 28. For information about guidelines and entry fees, visit harlinmuseum.com.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 5-28: The Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester, will host its annual Fiber & Textile Arts Competition Show. Learn more at harlinmuseum.com.
Feb. 5 and 19 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): The Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, will schedule tax assistance appointments. Call 469-3892.
Feb. 6 (noon to 1 p.m.): MDC and Dickerson Park Zoo host a virtual Eagle Days event online for free to all. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175584.
Feb. 6 (1-2 p.m.): MDC and Dickerson Park Zoo host a virtual Eagle Days event online for free to all. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175586.
Feb. 6 (2-4 p.m.): West Plains Council on the Arts invites all to meet artists Dennis Crider and Janey Hale during an even in the gallery on the mezzanine at the civic center, where their joint exhibit, “Look Twice” is on display through Feb. 14.
Feb. 9 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.