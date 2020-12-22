James Shannon 

Graveside services for James Osmond Shannon, 85, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Shannon residence, County Road 6620, West Plains, Mo. A sign will be present to identify the location of the service. Graveside services will be under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Shannon passed away at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home in West Plains, Mo., surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 19, 1935, at Sturkie, Ark., to Luther Marvin Shannon and Hallie Witt Shannon. On July 6, 1955, he was married at Sturkie, Ark., to Ruby Elliott Shannon. James retired from Southwest Truck Body (now known as DRS) in1994. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed farming, baseball, gardening, music and playing cards. Most of all, he loved God and the love of his life, Ruth.
He is survived by his wife Ruth, of the family home; four children all of West Plains, Mo., Ruth Ann Newnam and husband Jimmy, Mike Shannon and wife Dena, Debra Head and husband Jeff, and Charla Whiteside; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, four brothers and five sisters preceded him in death.
Mr. Shannon lay in state from 5 until 9 p.m. on Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to State Line Cemetery or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
