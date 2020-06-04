In an election with less than 600 ballots cast, voters in West Plains elected Johnny Murrell to serve on the city council by a margin of five votes. Meanwhile, in Mtn. View, 376 voters turned out to pick their new mayor, Donnie Pruett.
With all precincts reporting, Murrell, who retired as director of the South Central Ozarks Council of Governments in December, defeated challenger John Niesen 275 to 270 votes. Seven write-in votes were also counted.
“I thank the voters of West Plains for electing me as your newest councilperson,” said Murrell. “I will do my best to represent you and will commit the time and energy in a manner you will be proud of.”
“There are challenges that West Plains is facing as well as great opportunities for future improvements,” he continued. “I look forward to assisting with meeting and overcoming the challenges and being a player in achieving new improvements to the city.”
Niesen, who is employed as a program director for Air Evac Lifeteam, said he was disappointed by the low voter turnout, but accepts the results of the election.
“It was a privilege to meet so many great people while campaigning. It was certainly a fun experience,” Niesen told the Quill. “I’d like to thank everyone that came out to vote. Congratulations to Johnny Murrell. I’m sure he will do a great job for West Plains.”
Murrell will be taking a spot on the city council vacated by Councilman Cary Stewart whose four-year term has expired.
Amendments to the West Plains Home Rule Charter were also approved by a vote of 314 for to 204 against. The approved amendments add changes and clarifications to sections regarding citizen initiatives, petitions and referendums, as well as council meeting procedures. They also expand antidiscrimination protections regarding sexual orientation and gender identity for city employees and officials.
WILLOW SPRINGS
In the race for three Willow Springs School Board seats, 1,499 ballots were cast. Those elected include Adam Webb, who garnered 402 votes; Matt Hobson, 379 votes; and Brent Colley, 371 votes. Incumbent Adrianne Mansfield received 210 votes and candidate Amanda Wood got 133 votes. There were also four write-in votes.
Texas County voters in that school district voted similarly, giving Webb 436 votes; Hobson, 406; Colley 393; Mansfield 228; and Hood, 146.
In the election for Willow Springs Ward 1 Alderman, incumbent Susan Rackley won reelection over challenger Reggie Fulbright 110 to 28. In n unopposed race for Alderman of Ward 2 Troy Yonker was reelected with 69 votes.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
In the race for Mtn. View Mayor, Pruett, former alderman for the West Ward, won with 163 votes, defeating challengers John Krasuski, who claimed 146 votes; Paul O’Brien, 55 votes; and Clint Elam, 11 votes.
The seat was vacated in May 2019 by former officeholder of seven years Patrick Reed, who cited personal and family reasons for his departure. O'Brien had been serving as interim mayor.
In the race for Mtn. View’s Alderman of the West Ward, Punkie Stevenson won with 121 votes, defeating challengers Tom Poindexter with 53 votes and Rick Thornton with 27 votes. Ellie Carson and Judi Colter were elected in uncontested races for alderman of the East Ward. Colter will serve a two-year term and Carson, former assistant Mtn. View Police Chief, will serve one year of an incomplete term; the seat was vacated by former Alderman Wes Stuart, who also served as interim mayor for a short time before resigning and joining the West Plains police force.
In the contest for Mtn. View-Birch Tree R-III school board seats, 1,332 votes were cast by Howell County voters, who were asked to choose three members. Keith Tharp claimed 403 of those votes; Shelly Mantel, 398 votes; and Eric Wells, 374 votes. Tina Woolsey received 151 votes.
Shannon County voters in that school district cast an additional 452 ballots, giving Tharp 258 votes; Mantel, 126; Wells, 115; and Woolsey, 51. The remaining four votes were write-ins.
Mtn. View voters also approved a bond issue to improve the city’s water and sewage system by 283 in favor to 90 against.
POMONA, BRANDSVILLE
In the race for Pomona Fire Board, Larry Rothermich defeated challenger Keith Schachel 59 to 12.
In Brandsville, Betty Pirkle and Ronnie Bunch won uncontested elections to the Brandsville Board of Aldermen. Pirkle will serve the East Ward, and Bunch will serve the West Ward.
All numbers reported are pending certification.
