From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the entire intersection of Eighth Street and North Kentucky Avenue in West Plains will be closed to through traffic, as will Eighth Street on both sides of the work area, city officials announced.
City crews will be working on water line connections in that area.
The Ozarks Medical Center parking lot on the west side of the work zone can still be accessed from the U.S. 63 bypass/Jan Howard Expressway and Heart of the Ozarks Medical Equipment customers will still be able to use Eighth Street from the bypass.
Ambulance and emergency room-related traffic will need to use Eighth Street from the Alaska Street side on the east.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling near the area.
