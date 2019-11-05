HONOR ROLL (A’S AND B’S)
Third grade: Dayton Bennett, Mariah Blagg, Alexis Clarkson, Briar Crase, Logan Earl, Becca Loges, Laynie Nelson and Arianna Vega.
Fourth grade: Presley Alterman, Dominic Berry, Zachary Green, Adilee Joyner, Jala Maupin, Brody Moss, Makenna Squires and Jared Stock.
Fifth grade: Justin Crase, William Drewery, Alexis Edwards, Colton Forester, Alex Helm, Trevor Hunsucker, Coldin Johnson, Marlee Kaufman, Tucker Keith, Addi McKee, Laura Miller, Rose Phelps, Kylee Sciotto and Braxton Trail.
Sixth grade: Isabella Berry, Reese Coats, Flora Darnell, Aaron Donica, Elizabeth Eades, Neveah Metcalf, Ethan Moss, Caden Sciotto, Trevin Smith and Ashby Wood.
Seventh grade: Zane Green, Arika Hamilton, Maddox Hawkins and R.T. Stephens.
Eighth grade: Omiah Brian, Dylan Brigman, Brianna Caldwell, Kyler Curran, Cooper Darnell, Ryston Finley, Savannah Gargus, Breanna Gastineau, Sydney Harrison, Allyssa Joyner, Jessie Keith, Morgan Lee, Alexis McGhee, Savannah Newton, Corrine Parrish, Mason Ramsey, Monty Rogers and Hayden Summers.
PRINCIPAL’S HONOR ROLL (ALL A’S)
Third: Bryson Due, Jennie Stock and Cade Wilkening.
Fourth grade: Dakotah Brigman, Kaylee Brotherton, Khloe Clinton, Gracey Gatewood, Virginia Gehrett, Caleb Loges, Rosabelle Rogers and Noah Spencer.
Fifth grade: Clayton Earl and Carlee Minge.
Sixth grade: Jacob Bassham, Lillian Blagg, Jaycee Clinton and Lily York.
Seventh grade: Leah French.
Eighth grade: Madalyn Berry, Maggie Cundall, Allee Freeman, Chelsea Latta and Lauren Shipley.
