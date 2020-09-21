In reports issued Thursday and Friday evenings, the Howell County Health Department reported a combined total of 32 new cases of COVID-19 identified in county residents for a cumulative total of 567 cases.
With 5,953 tests conducted at the time of Friday's report, that brought the total positivity rate to 9.52%.
Of the new cases, 22 are in West Plains, six are in Mtn. View, three in Willow Springs and one in Caulfield. Twenty of the cases are determined to be community spread, or of unknown origin, while 12 are linked to known cases.
Currently 158 cases of infection are considered active and have been instructed to isolate, and six people are in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19. Known contacts have been informed and placed in quarantine, said officials.
The current overall positivity rate is slightly higher than that of Sept. 11, a week prior to the latest report, which was 9.03%. With 140 confirmed cases and 1,270 tests conducted within the last week, the seven-day rate of positivity is 11.02%.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 112,844.
20,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City.
5,000-9,999: Greene, Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Jefferson.
1,000-2,499: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Joplin, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, St. Francois, Taney.
500-999: Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, New Madrid, Nodaway, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, Webster.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Lafayette, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pike, Polk, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wright.
50-99: Bates, Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Clark, Daviess, Hickory, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Shannon, Shelby.
25-49: Atchison, Chariton, Dade, Iron, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Scotland, St. Clair.
10-24: Schuyler, Worth.
Deaths: 1,795.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 74,082.
7,500-10,000: Pulaski, Washington.
5,000-7,499: Benton.
2,500-4,999: Craighead, Jefferson, Sebastian.
1,000-2,499: Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Hot Spring, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
500-999: Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Greene, Independence, Johnson, Miller, Poinsett, Union, White.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Phillips, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Lafayette, Marion, Perry, Scott.
25-49: Calhoun, Woodruff.
Deaths: 1,173.
Source: Local health departments, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.