The Howell County Health Department announced Tuesday, in two separate statements, that an additional 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the county's total infections to date to 175, 19 of which are considered currently active.
In the first announcement, made at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, health officials reported four new patients, all of which appear to have acquired the virus through community spread, meaning no specific source has been identified.
Potential low-risk public exposure may have occurred between 9 a.m. 10 a.m. Aug. 7 and 8 at Jimmie's Restaurant in West Plains, and from 10 to 11 a.m. the same days at the West Plains Public Library, said health officials. Visitors to those locations at those times are not recommended to self-quarantine unless symptoms develop, at which time they should speak to a health care provider about testing and precautions.
At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, health officials announced another six cases, five of which have been determined to be community-spread in origin, and one has been linked to a known case.
Of the 10 newly-announced cases, seven are in the West Plains area, two in the Willow Springs area and one in the Mtn. View Area.
No public exposure risks have been identified with those cases, said officials, and close contacts to all patients have been notified. All patients are said to be isolating under public health guidance.
Two of the 19 active cases are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, said officials.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 69,417
10,000+: St. Louis County.
5,000-9,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Jackson, St. Charles.
1,000-2,499: Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson.
500-999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Franklin, Johnson, Joplin, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, St. Francois, Taney.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carroll, Christian, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Ray, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Warren, Washington, Webster.
50-99: Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Dallas, Douglas, Gentry, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Lewis, Livingston, Macon, Morgan, Osage, Ralls, Randolph, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
25-49: Caldwell, Cedar, Clark, DeKalb, Gasconade, Grundy, Hickory, Iron, Knox, Linn, Madison, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Shannon, Shelby.
10-24: Atchison, Carter, Chariton, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, St. Clair.
Deaths: 1,402.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 53,077.
5,000-7,499: Pulaski, Washington.
2,500-4,999: Benton.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crittenden, Garland, Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
500-999: Chicot, Crawford, Greene, Independence, Johnson, Lee, Lonoke, Miller, Union.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Jackson, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Madison, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Phillips, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Sharp, White.
50-99: Baxter, Dallas, Izard, Lafayette, Monroe, Perry, Scott, Stone, Van Buren.
25-49: Fulton, Marion, Montgomery, Searcy, Woodruff.
10-24: Calhoun.
Deaths: 603.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.