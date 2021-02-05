Getting an extra $3,000 is probably something that nobody would really say no to, but as the old saying goes, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
This saying became very evident to one Willow Springs resident when he recently received a FedEx package in the mail.
“I opened it up and inside was a check for $3,000 made out to me, and that was it,” said Carlos Exon. “I was pretty confused. I didn’t know what I did to get $3,000.”
He called up the company that the package was addressed from, Inc Stores in Mesa, Ariz, a real company that specializes in rubber flooring. The company representative told Exon that they never sent him a check.
Exon said he then called up FedEx and a representative of the company said it had no record of sending him a check either.
Next, Exon took it to Wood & Huston Bank in West Plains. Staff there looked at the check with suspicion as well, before checking the routing number on the bottom.
The check itself looks pretty authentic at first glance — it purports to have security features in the paper itself, and all of the necessary parts are filled out.
All checks have three numbers printed on the bottom. The first is the routing number, the second is the bank account number and the third is the check number.
On Exon’s fraudulent check, those three numbers were printed out of order: check number first, then the routing number, and finally, the “account” number. And while the routing number does match up to the correct bank name, J.P. Morgan Chase, the address for it is wrong.
After getting confirmation from his bank that the check was bunk, Exon took it to the Willow Springs Police Department and handed it over to officers.
“I still don’t understand why I was sent the fake check,” he said, adding that he has received scam calls before, but he had never before received a scam check in the mail. “I just want to make sure no one else falls for this.”
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), scam checks will look like legitimate checks and they typically come with instructions. Often, those instructions involve pleading with the depositor to cash the check and send most of the money back to help them out of a financial crisis. In exchange, the scammer tells the depositor to keep some as payment.
It commonly plays out like this: A person receives a scam check made out for, say, $1,000. It looks real, and it comes with a note asking the recipient to cash it and wire $800 to the sender, keeping $200 for compensation for their kindness.
Because the check looks real enough to pass muster by even trained officials without a closer look, the discovery of the fraud may not be made until weeks after the bank has “cleared” the funds for deposit. Once that happens, the person being scammed is on the hook for that money, even after it’s already been withdrawn and sent off.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, by law, banks have to make deposited funds available quickly, usually within two days, so the responsibility of making sure the check is real or has adequate funds, rests solely on the depositor.
Scam checks can look like they come from businesses, or they may purport to be personal checks, cashier’s checks, money orders or even electronic checks.
Since it can take weeks for a fake check to be found out, it makes it easy for scammers to steal money with little chance of being caught.
The FTC has tips for people to avoid fake check scams, such as being wary of mysterious checks, having the bank check the routing number before deposit, voluntarily holding the funds from the deposited check for up to three weeks before withdrawing funds and never sending money to strangers.
The FTC also advises against accepting offers which require paying for unsolicited prizes, awards, jobs or services.
People who receive fraudulent or suspicious checks are asked to report them to the FTC online at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov, or by calling the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.