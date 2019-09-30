A Texas County man out on bond on a charge of second-degree statutory rape has been arrested after the discovery of an explosive device was found in the bed of a Houston teen’s pickup truck on Sept. 23.
Samuel Wayne Thomas, 35, Bucyrus, is held in the Texas County Jail without bond on charges of making a first-degree terrorist threat, unlawful possession of an explosive weapon and armed criminal action, all felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of misusing 911.
Thomas, charged on Jan. 31 with second-degree statutory rape, has been out on $190,000 signature bond or $10,000 cash/surety bail with GPS monitoring since March 3, according to court records. He is to go to trial on that charge Oct. 31 before Judge William Hickle in Texas County.
Houston Police Officer J.L. Green reported that, at about noon Sept. 23, Texas County 911 received a call from someone identifying himself as “Troy Cross.” The caller reportedly said he had come home from work to find his daughter home from school and she told him she saw another student with a bomb in the bed of his truck, and that the student said he was going to place the bomb in a locker before blowing it up.
Green went to Houston High School and found Officer Travis Thompson speaking to the man who identified himself as Cross at the number provided to Thompson by 911. The man claimed his daughter, “Heather Cross,” said she overheard a conversation about a bomb between the male student and a female student.
During the conversation between Thompson and the man claiming to be Cross, Green said he verified there was no Heather Cross enrolled at the high school. When the caller was asked to put his daughter on the phone, he reportedly first said she was locked in the bathroom, then hung up after officers told him he needed to get into the bathroom and put her on the phone.
The school was put in a soft lock-down and two students named by the caller were interviewed in separate rooms, Green reported. As the interview with a male student began, Lt. Brad Evans informed Green a “live” bomb had been found in the bed of the student’s pickup truck, parked at the city pool.
The device was described as having two metal pipes, electrical tape, a watch face and battery compartment with wiring, and contained black powder with pellets. Green reported the student’s response when told by law enforcement about the device led officers to conclude the student was not involved in any way, and a female student named by the caller was also found to be uninvolved.
During the investigation, Texas County Chief Deputy Rowdy Douglas attempted to go to the address provided by the caller, and discovered it was not accurate. In reviewing the 911 recordings of the caller, Douglas determined the caller was actually Thomas, said Green.
According to Green, records from the cell phone Thomas allegedly called from show two calls had been made to a friend of Thomas’ about five minutes before the call made to 911.
When confronted by law enforcement officers, the friend allegedly first denied she had heard from Thomas that day, then admitted he had called her from a number that was not known to her after her phone was examined by law enforcement.
Thomas allegedly denied any knowledge of the events and said his GPS monitor showed him to be home most of the day.
The statutory rape case was referred to law enforcement by the Missouri Department of Social Services after an anonymous source reported Thomas had been having sex with an underage female.
The girl reportedly told Texas County Chief Deputy Rowdy Douglas the incidents happened two times at a home in Bucyrus.
Thomas reportedly admitted to Douglas the alleged victim’s account of the incidents was accurate and Douglas reported he believed it was clear that Thomas knew it was illegal for the two to have a sexual relationship due to her age, saying he loved her and was going to marry her when she turned 17.
In a court document regarding the newest charges, it was noted Thomas had reportedly been “continually harassing” the family of the alleged sexual assault victim since he has been out on bond.
On Feb. 22, an ex parte order of child protection was served on Thomas at the Texas County Jail, according to court records.
