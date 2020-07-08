LITTLE BROWN BATS were nesting until recently in a storage shed at the home of part-time Quill print shop employee Carol Mayfield, who provided this photo. The species was identified by Missouri Department of Conservation Wildlife Biologist Randall Roy as the little brown bat, and as the name implies, it is common in the state. A nocturnal creature, its diet consists of insects like moths, beetles and mosquitoes, and it is a protected species under wildlife code. Despite having a bad reputation for carrying rabies, it is an extremely rare occurrence in the U.S. for a person to be infected with the disease by any animal. For advice on how to deal with bats living where they might not be desired, in a way that is safe for both the animal and the human, contact the MDC Ozark Regional Office at 256-7161.