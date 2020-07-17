Smoke testing on Grace Ave. starts today Jul 17, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 15¢ per day City of West Plains crews will conduct smoke testing on and around Grace Avenue today and Monday.For more information call city hall, 256-7176. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Smoke Plain City Hall West Start Crew City × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Jul 17, 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Featured Print Ads - Click Here bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, JULY 25, 10:00 A.M. bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 12:00 NOON bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, JULY 18, 10:00 A.M. bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, AUGUST 8, 2:00 P.M. featured SURGICAL TECHNOLOGISTS bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, JULY 18, 10 A.M. bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, AUGUST 8, 10:00 A.M. bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, JUNE 27 • 10:00 AM featured Partners in Shine featured The Quill is offering free classified ads! Click here for more information. Jul 11, 2020 Jul 11, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrashes claim lives of two Oregon County residentsCity of W.P., Howell County Health Dept. recommend social distancing, maskingWarrant issued for man charged with assault, violating order of protectionBurglary at Richards Brothers Feed: Police seek public's helpFour more charges levied against AbbottMan allegedly threatens business owner with bow and arrowHOEC annual membership meeting set for July 21Pete Charles JordanCitizens air concerns about CID; half-cent sales tax increase approvedOMC continues building progress, resumes allowing visitors Images Videos CommentedLouisiana man out on bond accused in separate shootings (1)Moment in the Word (1) Upcoming Events Jul 17 West Plains Senior Center Bingo Fri, Jul 17, 2020 Jul 17 Glow Bowl Fri, Jul 17, 2020 Jul 18 Mountain View Farmer's Market Sat, Jul 18, 2020 Jul 18 GOFARM Farmer's Market Sat, Jul 18, 2020 Jul 18 Family Story Time Sat, Jul 18, 2020 Jul 18 Glow Bowl Sat, Jul 18, 2020 Jul 19 Elks Lodge Bingo Sun, Jul 19, 2020 Jul 20 First Aid Class (nonmedical personnel) Mon, Jul 20, 2020 Jul 20 Glenwood School Board meeting Mon, Jul 20, 2020 Jul 21 Preschool Storytime Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Stocks Market Data by TradingView
