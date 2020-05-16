A Thayer native with a passion for songwriting and musical talent in her blood recently made an appearance on national television and collaborated with country music singer Martina McBride.
Now that she's had time to reflect on her experience, she's more determined than ever to set her sights on a songwriting career against the odds of an industry in which women are statistically underrepresented, all thanks to some good advice.
Halie Wooldridge, a 2018 graduate of Thayer High School, made her debut May 4 on the songwriting competition show “Songland,” airing Mondays on NBC.
The show, in its second season, introduces hopeful songwriters to successful recording artists and music producers representing various genres in order to pitch their song.
Wooldridge performed her song before working with McBride and producers to fine-tune her creation.
She has since moved to Nashville to pursue her dream of breaking into the country radio business, a rarity for female artists, and has been writing songs since she was 12 years old. As the winner of the episode, her song “Girls Like Me” has been recorded by McBride and is available for download on iTunes and other music streaming platforms.
Seven of last season’s recordings have hit number one on iTunes music charts, according to “Songland” promoters.
Wooldrige's performance on “Songland” may be seen online at NBC, season two, episode four. McBride’s recording of the song may be heard on YouTube.
Wooldridge says is inspired by her older brother Michael Tyler, another Bobcat alumnus, who is a published songwriter with two songs that have hit number one on the country Billboard charts.
Her creative process depends on the message she wants to send, and is often based on her belief in herself and the manifestation of those beliefs, she says.
Her country music bloodline also includes a great-great-great grandfather who was a cousin of music legend Jimmie Rodgers.
The support she received from McBride’s creative team will provide a boost in recognition, but she is realistic about what that means; the win was an opportunity to get feedback from veterans in the business and to network a bit, but it is not a time for her to rest on her laurels.
She understands the real work is just beginning. Talking about her experience taping the show, she says she was nervous going out onstage, but felt fine after she got started.
As for meeting McBride, she was a bit starstruck meeting one of her idols, but got over it pretty quickly.
“It was amazing getting to meet her and talk to her," Wooldridge reflects. "It was crazy. I never expected to be able to do anything like that at such a young age.”
Traveling to Nashville wasn’t new to her -- she had been going there to see her brother since she was 7.
Immersing herself in the Nashville music scene was a bit of a reality check, however. While the music community is strong there, the number of performers trying to break into the business was a bit of a shock to her.
She wants to break into the industry as a female songwriter and eventually performer, against odds in a profession where women are still underrepresented on the radio.
One bit of advice she took away from the experience came from One Republic’s Ryan Tedder, who told her, “You have to have your music be Plan A, and don’t even have a Plan B.”
Now that she’s seen some of the talent in Nashville, she says, that advice is more helpful than ever. It’s not just about who is the most talented, but who has the most “hustle,” in a field with so much competition.
She also gives a lot of credit to her family for being supportive as she's trying to break into a career with a lot of uncertainty tied to it.
“Without my family I wouldn’t be where I am today," says Wooldridge. "They knew what I was getting into, but I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.”
