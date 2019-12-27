Anna Lue Collins, 93 years, 8 months, 9 days old, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019, at Autumn Oaks Caring Center with family by her side.
Anna was born April 16, 1926, in Drury, Mo to Theodore and Dorothy (Bunch) Hurst.
Anna was a cook at Rockbridge for over 20 years. On Nov. 29, 1944, Anna and Harry Collins were united in marriage in Mtn. Home, Ark., and to this union were blessed with four children.
Anna was a Christian and a member of the Pryor Church of God. She enjoyed cooking for others, gardening, reading, quilting and, most of all, her joy was being with her family!
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters Agnes (Hurst) Williams and O'Neal (Hurst) Luellen, her son Michael Collins, her granddaughter Cindy (Hartzell) O'Shea and grandson Brian Collins.
She is survived by her daughters Carol (Collins) Wise, Linda (Collins) Owens and husband George; son Ted Collins and wife Karen (Burnett) Collins; brother James William Hurst; sisters Bertha (Hurst) Scherer and husband Dean, Ella May (Hurst) Daughtery; grandchildren Chris Hartzell, Galen Owens and wife Rebecca (Oneal) Owens, Joy (Owens) Hope and husband Kevin Hope, Jennifer (Collins) Smith and husband Reggie Smith, Angela (Collins) Nesbitt and husband Travis, Melissa (Collins) Frey and husband Jon, Will Collins and wife Ashley (Rogers) Collins, and Isaac Collins; great-grandchildren Riley O'Shea, Kasie Owens, Ryan Owens, Justin Owens, Shannon Owens, Patrick Owens, Autumn Collins, Jordan Hunter, Cade Smith, Brian Collins, Blaine Collins, Aubrey Nesbitt, and Carsen Nesbitt; seven great-great-grandchildren; and her friend Marvin Riley.
The family of Anna Collins wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Autumn Oaks Nursing Center, Mtn. Grove, Mo., Hospice Compassus and Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Mo.
Funeral services for Anna will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Mo., with burial following in the Hurst Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 in the funeral home.
Officiating will be Pastor Dwayne Sparks. Memorials may be made to Hurst Cemetery, P.O. 918, Cabool, MO 65689. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.
