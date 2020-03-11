Mary Lou Skaggs-Smith, 86, passed away on March 9, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital Memphis.
Her funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Forest Hill Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis. Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m.. Mary Lou will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Leon, her parents Frank and Hattie Mae Skaggs of Lanton, Mo., and her brother Jewell Skaggs (Earleena) of Lanton, Mo.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy Kleczka (Jim); son Ralph Smith (Debbie); grandchildren Jonathan Russom, Nicholas Smith (Ninoska), Eric Kleczka (Julie), Starla Roberts (Tim) and Jonathan Cathey (Michelle); plus 18 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to State Line Cemetery Association.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.foresthillfh.com/obituary/mary-l-smith.
