“Thank goodness it’s over,” West Plains resident Joe Davis happily exclaimed after receiving his Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot during a mass vaccination clinic held Friday at the West Plains Civic Center.
According to city and health officials, by 9:30 a.m. over 600 people had already received their second shot, with many more waiting patiently in their cars.
“It’s going pretty smoothly with no major issues except a few traffic issues,” said Howell County Health Department administrator Chris Gilliam who served as incident commander for the event.
The clinic was executed as a partnership between the Missouri National Guard, Ozarks Healthcare, Howell County Health Department and the city of West Plains, and was exclusively for people who received their first shot during the Jan. 29 mass vaccination clinic.
Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO Tom Keller said the hospital in West Plains has been giving out doses of the Moderna vaccine, noting that, at times, staff have given shots to over 500 people a day.
“We’re very excited we are getting more vaccines,” Keller said. “And shortly, we will be vaccinating teachers.”
According to Keller, the hospital, National Guard, health department and city officials will be looking into planning future large-scale vaccinations as supplies become more available.
MISSOURI VACCINE PLAN
On Thursday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the state will be moving to Tier 3 of Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan on March 15.
Tier 3 will expand vaccinations to include essential workers, which includes K-12 educators and school employees, child care providers, grocery store employees and energy, food, agriculture and critical infrastructure workers.
Gov. Parson said that the move is expected to give vaccine eligibility to about 550,000 more Missourians. If vaccine supplies continue to grow and if Missouri continues the progress seen to date, Parson added, state officials expect to activate Phase 2 of the plan by the end of April.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as of Feb. 24 about 12% of Missouri’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Keller reminds area residents who have not done so to sign up for the vaccine on the state’s website at www.covidvaccine.mo.gov, or to call the Ozarks Healthcare’s COVID-19 hotline at 505-7120 if they have questions.
He also assures those who previously signed up through the Ozarks Healthcare website that they will be contacted when they become eligible.
“We will be proactive in getting the word out and making sure everybody who wants the vaccine can get it when they’re eligible,” he said.
