Pastor Ross Hicks invites all to join the congregation of First General Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Sunday for a special service.
The service will feature Branson evangelist Brian Arnold, who is also an author, songwriter and pianist.
First General Baptist Church is at 409 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains.
