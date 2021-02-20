Donald Freeman

Funeral services for Donald Huston Freeman, 86, Dora, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Needmore Church of God, Dora, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Freeman passed away at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
He was born near Dora, Mo., on July 26, 1934, to H. Burdine Freeman and Emma (Durham) Freeman. On July 30, 1954, he was married to Earlene (Duncan) Freeman. Donald attended Bakersfield High School and graduated with the Class of 1952.
Following graduation, he worked as a tool room machinist for 15 years at McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft, St. Louis, Mo., Case Tractor, Racine, Wisc., and American Motors, Kenosha, Wisc.
After the death of his father, he and his family moved back to the farm on Bryant Creek, which has been in his family for 142 years. He and his wife have raised beef cattle for 54 years. Don loved his family and adored his four great-granddaughters. He loved his church family, hunting deer and turkey, fishing, gigging, doing anything to improve his farm and caring for his cattle.
Mr. Freeman was a member of Needmore Church of God, Dora, Missouri.
He is survived by his wife Earlene, of the family home; one son Ron Freeman and wife Barbara, Dora, Mo.; two grandsons Justin Freeman and wife Alison, Haines Junction, Yukon, Canada, and Brett Freeman and wife Jessica, Willard, Mo.; four great-granddaughters Lilly, Adelyn and Evelyn Freeman, Willard, Mo., and Molly Freeman, Haines Junction, Yukon, Canada; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, two brothers William Lloyd Freeman and Delbert Freeman, and one foster sister Goldie Sanders preceded him in death.
Mr. Freeman will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Saturday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Smith Chapel Cemetery, Zanoni, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity of choice and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
