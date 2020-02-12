Preschool and kindergarten screenings for the 2020-2021 school year have been set for West Plains and South Fork elementary schools, according to West Plains R-7 Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras.
Kindergarten screening for West Plains Elementary students will be held April 15 and 16 at the West Plains Civic Center and preschoolers will have their screening on April 17 at the Civic Center.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 256-6158.
South Fork Elementary preschool and kindergarten screenings will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at the school cafeteria.
Call 256-2836 to schedule a time or for more information.
At both schools, parents or guardians must bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, social security number, proof of residency, information about allergies or special conditions, physician’s phone number, and court order, if applicable.
Children entering preschool must be age 4 before Aug. 1 of this year, and children entering kindergarten must be age 5.
