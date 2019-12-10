A Mtn. View woman arrested last year on charges including theft of $25,000 or more and financial identity theft was indicted by a federal jury on eight counts and is now being sought by authorities as a fugitive from justice.
Laura A. Oglesby, 46, was charged Oct. 1 with three counts of intentionally furnishing false information to the Social Security Administration, one count of false representation of a Social Security number and four counts of aggravated identity theft.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, at 855-829-8922.
A full U.S. bench warrant was issued Aug. 4, 2015, on charges of theft of $25,000 or more and financial identity fraud that originated in Craighead County, Ark.
Oglesby was suspected of committing similar crimes from 2016 to 2018 in the Mtn. View area, and at the time authorities asked for the public’s help in gathering information related to the alleged crimes.
According to information provided by the Mtn. View Police Department, Oglesby stole and assumed the identity of a 24-year-old woman named Lauren Ashleigh Hays and worked in Mtn. View for more than a year.
During that time she obtained lines of credit, college funds and a driver’s license under the name of Lauren Hays.
Information provided by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri out of Springfield alleges that on three separate occasions Oglesby applied to receive a Social Security card using the personal identity information of another person, claiming it was her own.
Additionally, she is suspected of using a fraudulent Social Security number in a student account promissory note submitted to a university. On each of those four occasions, she reportedly used the stolen identity information of another person, prompting the four charges of aggravated identity theft.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven M. Mohlhenrich. It was investigated by Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General and the Mtn. View, Mo., Police Department.
