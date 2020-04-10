Several plastic Easter eggs containing inspirational messages were found Friday morning in downtown West Plains. Quill employees Vicki Rutter and Jacob Simpson stumbled across two eggs behind the Quill office.
Before long several others had been reported, each containing a unique message. As of press time, all of the eggs seemed to be hidden in the downtown area, but it is possible more have been discovered elsewhere in the city.
The question on this writer’s mind: "Who was that masked bunny?"
One might say this is exactly the random act of kindness the community needs right now. The eggs -- and their messages -- are much bigger than Easter.
What this mystery Easter Bunny has given is a reminder to think about the well-being of others during this crisis. As some have pointed out, it’s very easy to get caught up in the “me” mentality during times like this, for individuals to concern themselves with their own troubles.
Those who plucked the Easter eggs from their hiding places now have the assurance that someone else is thinking about them, and perhaps it will cause them to think about what they can do to pass the kindness on to another person.
The anonymous act serves as a reminder to all that there is still kindness in the world.
COVID-19 may have closed the doors on many churches and cancelled Easter egg hunts, but the virus cannot squash the human spirit. The most important thing, in this writer's opinion, is not that we survive the pandemic, but how we do it.
