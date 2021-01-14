Ardena Moerschel 

Graveside services for Ardena Belle (Deno) Moerschel, 77, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Blue Mound Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Moerschel passed away at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 14, 1943, in West Plains, Mo., to Leo E. Philpott and Rosa P. Garver Philpott. On Sept. 7, 1990, she was married in West Plains, by Frank Hall, to her one and only, Ernest Martin Moerschel.
Ardena worked as a cook at Maxine’s Steakhouse for many years. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed writing songs, playing guitar, singing with her family and painting. Mrs. Moerschel was a well known and a very kind, loving woman. Ardena will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ernest Martin Moerschel; four children Sheila Collins, James Collins and Melissa Collins, all of Willow Springs, Mo., and Laura Collins, Abilene, Kan.; 16 grandchildren Kennan Collins, Kaleb Collins, Nicole Wofford, Tyler Collins, TaKeshia Collins, Anna Laws, Ashley Collins, Brandon Collins, James Collins, Jr., Aaron Collins, Anthony Collins, Stephanie Collins, Sheanna Collins, William Collins, Cody Davidson and Bradley Davidson; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, one daughter Rhonda D. Davidson and one sister Rosa Sutton preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Plains Regional Animal Shelter or Diabetes Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
