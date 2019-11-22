The Howell County 911 Emergency Services Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The agenda includes reports from the secretary and treasurer and approval of bill payments and payroll.
Under old business, the board will discuss progress on communication equipment upgrades as well as hardware and software upgrades and updates to the dispatch and phone systems.
An administrator’s report will be heard before moving onto new business, during which the upcoming April 2020 board elections will be discussed, along with a 2020 preliminary budget worksheet.
The next meeting date and time will be set before adjournmen
