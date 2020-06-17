Julius W. Ratliff, 79, of Lesterville in Reynolds County, died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash at 3:50 p.m. Monday on Highway 21, 4 miles east of Lesterville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. C.T. Morgan with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Ratliff was southbound in a 2017 Ford F150 that traveled off the road and struck a tree.
The report shows Ratliff was not wearing a seat belt.
He was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. at the scene by Reynolds County Coroner Jeff McSpadden.
The fatality marks the 14th traffic death for 2020 in the nine-county Troop G area, compared to 10 during the same time frame last year.
