“When can we get back to normal?”
It is a question running through the minds of many of late, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases nationwide. The question's answer varies from source to source, but there is a short answer: not for a month or more.
It has been only a month since Missouri reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 7. Since then, the number of cases has increased to over 3,000, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Social Services.
Projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) show the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases requiring hospitalization could peak April 19 in Missouri; it also projects 352 deaths across the state by Aug. 4.
It is a question running through the minds of many of late, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases nationwide. The question's answer varies from source to source, but there is a short answer: not for a month or more.
It has been only a month since Missouri reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 7. Since then, the number of cases has increased to over 3,000, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Social Services.
Projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) show the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases requiring hospitalization could peak April 19 in Missouri; it also projects 352 deaths across the state by Aug. 4.
BEST CASE SCENARIO
The model referred to as “the Chris Murray Model” — named after IHME’s director Dr. Christopher Murray — was influential in President Donald Trump’s recent decision to extend the social distancing measure to the end of April, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator.
In a statement released by Murray, he cautioned the projections represent a best case scenario and could change based on factors such as new data and how people are following social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
“If social-distancing measures are relaxed or not implemented, the U.S. will see greater death tolls, the death peak will be later, the burden on hospitals will be much greater and the economic costs will continue to grow,” he said.
Murray says it’s important to continue social distancing practices even as the number of new cases begin to subside in order to prevent a second wave of infections. many who contract the virus, he notes, will be asymptomatic, meaning they will not show symptoms and can still spread the novel coronavirus.
A number of studies have been done to try to identify the percentage of asymptomatic carriers; results vary between about 20% to 50% of people carrying the virus and never showing symptoms.
Given the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the virus, some projections are much more conservative than the Chris Murray Model, such as the U.S. Intervention Model. That model, developed by the organization Covid Act Now with scientists from Stanford and Georgetown universities, show that -- even with strict compliance of Missouri’s stay-at-home order -- the number of new cases may not peak until mid-June in Missouri, with an estimated 6,000 deaths by August.
The model referred to as “the Chris Murray Model” — named after IHME’s director Dr. Christopher Murray — was influential in President Donald Trump’s recent decision to extend the social distancing measure to the end of April, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator.
In a statement released by Murray, he cautioned the projections represent a best case scenario and could change based on factors such as new data and how people are following social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
“If social-distancing measures are relaxed or not implemented, the U.S. will see greater death tolls, the death peak will be later, the burden on hospitals will be much greater and the economic costs will continue to grow,” he said.
Murray says it’s important to continue social distancing practices even as the number of new cases begin to subside in order to prevent a second wave of infections. many who contract the virus, he notes, will be asymptomatic, meaning they will not show symptoms and can still spread the novel coronavirus.
A number of studies have been done to try to identify the percentage of asymptomatic carriers; results vary between about 20% to 50% of people carrying the virus and never showing symptoms.
Given the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the virus, some projections are much more conservative than the Chris Murray Model, such as the U.S. Intervention Model. That model, developed by the organization Covid Act Now with scientists from Stanford and Georgetown universities, show that -- even with strict compliance of Missouri’s stay-at-home order -- the number of new cases may not peak until mid-June in Missouri, with an estimated 6,000 deaths by August.
STAY AT HOME
In Missouri, stay-at-home orders came piecemeal when, on March 17, St. Louis issued a stay-at-home order. Other communities soon began to follow suit.
On March 27, West Plains enacted its own stay-at-home order, and then, just last Friday, Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order which came into effect on Monday.
Parson's order was almost one month after the first case in Missouri was reported.
The state and city orders are similar in most respects, since they both follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to Parson, if city or county ordinances or aspects of local orders are stricter than the state order, then the city or county orders will take precedence. However, if the state’s orders are stricter, they will supercede those of cities and counties. .
The orders direct everyone to avoid leaving residences unless necessary, and to practice social distancing — maintaining a distance of 6 feet per person — when they need to leave their homes for necessary functions. Those include work at an essential business; travel to access foods, prescriptions, health care and other necessities; and engagement in outdoor activities.
In Missouri, stay-at-home orders came piecemeal when, on March 17, St. Louis issued a stay-at-home order. Other communities soon began to follow suit.
On March 27, West Plains enacted its own stay-at-home order, and then, just last Friday, Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order which came into effect on Monday.
Parson's order was almost one month after the first case in Missouri was reported.
The state and city orders are similar in most respects, since they both follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to Parson, if city or county ordinances or aspects of local orders are stricter than the state order, then the city or county orders will take precedence. However, if the state’s orders are stricter, they will supercede those of cities and counties. .
The orders direct everyone to avoid leaving residences unless necessary, and to practice social distancing — maintaining a distance of 6 feet per person — when they need to leave their homes for necessary functions. Those include work at an essential business; travel to access foods, prescriptions, health care and other necessities; and engagement in outdoor activities.
SOME DIFFERENCES
According to the statewide order, nonessential businesses are not required to close if they follow social distancing guidelines and occupancy rules of no more than 10 individuals in a single space.
For some businesses that have been closed this sounds like good news; however, the city’s order still requires nonessential businesses to close and so takes precedence in this regard.
There are some restrictions placed on essential businesses set by the state that are stricter than the rules set by West Plains.
For example, the city initially restricted essential businesses to 50% of their building code occupancy, but the state’s order says that essential retail of 10,000 square feet or more must not allow 10% or less of the conventionally authorized occupancy. For smaller locations of less than 10,000 square feet, businesses must limit to 25% or less of the authorized occupancy. On Tuesday afternoon, the city updated its order to match the state's.
For businesses that don’t know or have a fire code limit, the state advises taking the retail square footage and dividing by 30, then multiplying by either 0.25 or 0.10 to find the total number of people allowed.
Using this formula, A 40,000 square foot grocery store would be allowed to have 133 customers in the store at any one time.
The state’s stay-at-home order will remain in effect until April 24. The order will be evaluated before it expires to make sure it does not need to be restricted or extended. For more information on Missouri’s stay-at-home order go to www.governor.mo.gov and click the “COVID-19 Stay Home Missouri FAQ” button.
According to the statewide order, nonessential businesses are not required to close if they follow social distancing guidelines and occupancy rules of no more than 10 individuals in a single space.
For some businesses that have been closed this sounds like good news; however, the city’s order still requires nonessential businesses to close and so takes precedence in this regard.
There are some restrictions placed on essential businesses set by the state that are stricter than the rules set by West Plains.
For example, the city initially restricted essential businesses to 50% of their building code occupancy, but the state’s order says that essential retail of 10,000 square feet or more must not allow 10% or less of the conventionally authorized occupancy. For smaller locations of less than 10,000 square feet, businesses must limit to 25% or less of the authorized occupancy. On Tuesday afternoon, the city updated its order to match the state's.
For businesses that don’t know or have a fire code limit, the state advises taking the retail square footage and dividing by 30, then multiplying by either 0.25 or 0.10 to find the total number of people allowed.
Using this formula, A 40,000 square foot grocery store would be allowed to have 133 customers in the store at any one time.
The state’s stay-at-home order will remain in effect until April 24. The order will be evaluated before it expires to make sure it does not need to be restricted or extended. For more information on Missouri’s stay-at-home order go to www.governor.mo.gov and click the “COVID-19 Stay Home Missouri FAQ” button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.