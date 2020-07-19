Funeral services for Ernest Beljean, 89, Pomona, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Beljean passed away at 1:35 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 17, 1931, at Holtville, Calif., to Herman Beljean Sr. and Sophia Wolfsenberger Beljean. On Jan. 14, 1956, he was married at Chula Vista, Calif., to Patricia Arnold.
Mr. Beljean was a inember of the California National Guard for several years, was a member of Knights of Columbus and was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, He was a hard worker. Mr. Beljean was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Patricia Beljean, of the family home; seven children Martin Beljean and wife Linda, West Plains, Mo., Conrad Boljean, Olive Branch, Miss., Eric Beljean, Pomona, Mo., Gloria Warrens and husband John, Knoxville, Tenn., Agnes Roberts and husband Ron, Big Bear, Calif., Walter Beljean, Pomona, Mo., and Zack Beljean, West Plains, Mo.; six grandchildren Brandi Groves, Marcus Beljean, Sonia Beljean, Christina Beljean, Trisha Warrens and Rachel Warrens; two great-grandchildren; two brothers Edward Beljean and wife Ernestine, Prescott, Ariz., and Walter Beljean and wife Miti, San Obispo, Calif.; one sister Mary Funnell, Tucson, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, daughter-in-law Sandy Beljean, two grandchildren Samantha Jo and Crystal Beljean, one sister Gertrude Pritchard and one brother Herman Beljean Jr. preceded him in death.
Mr. Beljean will lie in state froin 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, at Robertson Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center, Mountain Grove, Missouri and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
