Alpha J. Melott, 82, Thayer, has died after suffering serious injuries in a traffic accident, according to Carter Funeral Home in Thayer.
Melott suffered serious injuries in an accident at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on private property near County Road 293 in Thayer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. T.W. Meyer, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Melott fell from her 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck while it was still in gear and was then run over by the vehicle.
The report shows she was taken by Air Evac to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.
Melott died at 6:42 p.m. Thursday at Cox South, according to the funeral home. Her death notice is printed on Page 4 of today’s Quill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.