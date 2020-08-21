The 42nd annual Gospel Concert hosted by E-Communications stations KKountry 95, The GIFT 100.9 and K-Love, along with support from local business partners, is set to take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Thayer High School gymnasium.
The event will feature southern gospel group Gold City Quartet from Dahlonega, Ga., with members Thomas Nalley, tenor; Bruce Taliaferro, lead; Daniel Riley, baritone; Chris West, bass; and GW Southard, piano accompaniment. Also appearing will be the group New Heart Quartet.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Business partners hosting the concert and offering discount tickets at their locations include Andrew Eckman Shelter Insurance In West Plains; Community First Banking Company of West Plains, Mtn. Grove and Thayer; and S.H.I.I.P. (Senior Health insurance Information Program).
Tickets are also available from Gammill’s Sewing Center in West Plains, West Plains Savings & Loan, Thayer Decorating, Hill’s Auto Sales in Salem, Ark., Bumper to Bumper Partz Store in Ash Flat, ARk., EJ’s RV Sales and Service in West Plains, Edgeller and Harper Farm Equipment in West Plains and Mtn. Grove, Current Inc of West Plains, Alex and Kylie O’Neil with Remax Real Estate Exchange in Thayer, Tinsley Farm Equipment in Koshkonong, Car Doctor 2 in Thayer and Current Marine in Doniphan.
The discount tickets are $10 per person, paid at the door the night of the concert. Regular tickets are $12. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Learn more at www.ecommnewsnetwork.com or call 417-265-7211 or 255-2548.
