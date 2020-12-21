Jeffrey Carl Barry, 67, Dora, Mo., passed away at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 18, 1953, at Columbus, Ohio, to Carl Royce Barry and Evelyn Katherine Woodard Barry. Mr. Barry was a retired painter and enjoyed his horses.
He is survived by his wife Lori Richards, of the family home; two children Seth Barry and wife Amy, and Matthew Barry and wife Callie, all of West Plains; one stepdaughter Halley Shaughnessy and husband,Adam and their daughter Paisley, of Union, Mo.; four grandchildren Chandler, Indie, Jade and Calvin Barry; one brother John Paul Barry and wife Kathy, Advance, Mo.; and one niece Marty Barry Lantz and husband Colt.
His parents preceded him in death.
