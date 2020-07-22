Clara E. Taylor, 84, Mammoth Spring, Ark. Died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Fulton County Hospital, Salem, Ark. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Elbert Cleve Gee, 62, Birch Tree. Died at 10:56 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Mary Ann Butterworth, 76, Birch Tree. Died at 8:10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, in Birch Tree. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Barbara J. Ady, 56, West Plains. Died at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at West Vue Nursing & Rehabe Center, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
