Unseasonably warm weather Friday came ahead of storm front and a cold snap that will bring a very slight chance of ice or snow Saturday evening and a greater chance of flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Springfield.
Most of the chance for ice and snow lies from northwest to central Missouri, according to forecasters.
Rain showers are expected before 3 p.m. Saturday, changing to snow showers and freezing rain as the temperature is predicted to drop to below freezing by 5 p.m. Winds are expected to shift from the north to the west, gusting as high as 24 miles per hour.
Temperatures will likely fall to about 25 overnight into Sunday but during the day, the sun will return, the wind will shift to the south, and temperatures will rise to about 46 degrees.
As of Friday morning, the biggest hazard reportedly anticipated were flash flooding from heavy rain and a limited possibility that Friday’s thunderstorms could become severe and be accompanied by damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.
A flash flood warning was put in effect early Friday ahead of predictions of 2 to 4 additional inches of rain with the possibility of rainfall up to 6 inches in some areas. Drivers are urged to watch low water crossings and turn around when encountering crossings covered with water.
Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation also reminded motorists not to drive into low water crossings or around barricades.
“MoDOT will be closely monitoring the state’s flood-prone areas and will have crews on standby into Saturday in preparation for any flash flooding or if there is a need to close roads,” said Natalie Roark, state maintenance director.
About half an inch of rain fell from about 7 p.m. Thursday night to 9 a.m. Friday morning in West Plains, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.