Jerry King

A memorial service for Jerry Clois King, 74, Pottersville, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. King passed away 10:28 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 30, 1945, at Fagus, Mo., to Dewey Bentley King and Jessie Pearl Wells King. On Oct. 20, 1965, he was married at West Plains to Betty Gene Thompson, who preceded him in death on Oct. 31, 2007.
Before his retirement, Mr. King worked for the city of West Plains. He loved working on cars, helping others and being a fireman at Howell County Rural Fire Department as the assistant fire chief. He loved his family and his cats. Mr. King was a Christian.
He is survived by one son Terry King, Pottersville, Mo.; three grandchildren Emma, Faith and Levi; one brother Charles King and wife Betty, St. Louis, Mo.; and two sisters Mary Latchaw and husband Bill, state of Michigan and Edith Hornbuckle and husband Pete, Lutesville, Mo.
His parents and wife preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Pottersville Fire Department and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
