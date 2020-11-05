In Shannon County, 69.95% of registered voters turned out at the polls.
In the presidential race, Shannon County voters chose Republicans Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence at 80.96% over Democrats Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris at 18.07%.
Libertarian candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen got 0.61% of votes, Green Party candidates Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker 0.20% and Constitution Party candidates Don Blankenship and William Mohr 0.08%.
The only contested local races on the ballot in Shannon County were for northern commissioner and southern commissioner. In the northern commissioner race, Democrat Dale Counts prevailed over Republican Keith Rader, getting 52.04% of the votes to Rader's 47.84%.
The race was less close for southern commissioner. Republican Herman Kelly got 69.61% of the votes and Democrat Chris Haynes garnered 30.16%.
In other local races, all uncontested, incumbent Republican Sheriff Darrin Brawley got 95.28% of the votes, with 4.72%, or 144 voters, choosing to write in a candidate.
For assessor, Democrat Jimile (Brewer) Voyles got 97.25% of the votes and 2.75% wrote in a candidate. Coroner Sam Murphy, a Republican appointed by Gov. Mike Parson a little over a year ago, won his election bid with 98.66% of the vote, with 1.34% going to write-ins.
Public Administrator, Republican Teresa (Ipock) Acord, got 99.47% of the votes.
In contested statewide races, Shannon County voters chose incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson with 77.69% of the vote over 19.55% for Democrat Nicole Galloway. Libertarian Rik Combs got 2.12% of votes and Green Party candidate Jerome Howard Bauer 0.59%.
For lieutenant governor, incumbent Republican Mike Kehoe defeated Democrat Alissia Canady by 79.81% to 18.08%. Libertarian Bill Slantz got 1.45% and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo 0.62%.
Secretary of State John Ashcroft's share of the vote was 81.06% to Democrat Yinka Faleti's 16.35%. Libertarian Carl Herman Freese garnered 1.32% of the vote, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann 0.71% and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable 0.5%.
For state treasurer, incumbent Republican Scott Fitzpatrick won with 80.2% over 17.5% for Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund. Libertarian Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff got 1.66% and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettni 0.59%.
Incumbent Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, got 80.998% of the votes and Democrat Rich Finneran got 16.83%. Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock got 2.17%.
Republican Jason Smith, in his bid for 8th District U.S. Representative, got 79.95% of the votes versus 18.87% claimed by Democrat Kathy Ellis. Libertarian Tom Schmitz got 1.13% of the vote.
The remaining state offices were uncontested. For 25th District State Senator, Republican Jason Bean won with 98.84%, with 1.16% of voters writing in a candidate, and 143rd District State Representative Republican Ron Copeland got 98.86% of the vote.
