The halls of Mercy St. Francis are somber this week after news of the death of Sister Cornelia Blasko, the beloved nun who served as the hospital’s administrator for 42 years.
“She will forever be remembered for the legacy she left here at Mercy St. Francis Hospital and the community of Mtn. View,” said Cindy Weatherford, current administrator at Mercy St. Francis. “While we are saddened to hear of this loss, we are also thankful to know that she is now safely in the arms of her Lord, who she spent her lifetime serving.”
In November 2012, at the age of 87, Sister Cornelia was transported from Mtn. View by helicopter to a nursing home in Illinois operated by the Daughters of St. Francis. That is where she died Wednesday. As she left the hospital seven years ago, coworkers lined the hallways to wave goodbye and wish her well.
“We knew she continued to pray for us,” Weatherford said. “We could feel her prayers and have continued to be guided by her presence from afar.”
Sister Cornelia first arrived in Mtn. View with five other Daughters of St. Francis after receiving a letter from the local priest, asking them to help reopen a hospital that had been closed for four years.
They accepted the challenge, and traveled by bus from Lacon, Ill., with all their possessions in little cases. The bus dropped them off in the middle of town, and the six sisters trekked up the hill through the weeds to discover the enormous responsibility they had just accepted.
Sister Cornelia recalled sleeping on the floor for the first few months and living mostly off apples from the tree outside the hospital.
After a month of scrubbing, waxing, painting and sterilizing, the “new” St. Francis Hospital, now known as Mercy St. Francis Hospital, was open. Sister Cornelia served as the hospital’s administrator for the next four decades, all while the hospital and community continued growing.
In 1998 when the Sisters of Mercy partnered with St. Francis Hospital, Sister Cornelia began working as the mission integration coordinator, serving God and the residents of south central Missouri.
“We will continue to live out Sister Cornelia’s legacy of serving those in need,” Weatherford said. “And we are comforted by the presence of her dear sisters who still serve alongside us today: Sister Seraphia Matova and Sister Rudophia Petrikova.”
Sister Cornelia’s funeral mass will be held today at the Daughters of St. Francis Mother House Convent in Lacon, Ill. The Most Reverend Edward M. Rice of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese will officiate. Memorials can be directed to the nursing home run by the Daughters of St. Francis of Assisi, where Sister Cornelia passed: St. Joseph Nursing Home, 401 Ninth St., Lacon, IL 61540,
