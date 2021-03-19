Alva Jr Judd was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Rover, Mo., and departed this life March 16, 2021, at Shepherd’s View in Alton, Mo.
He was united in marriage to Margarett Easley Sept. 10, 1954.
He is survived by one son Randy Judd and wife Cheryl, Rover, Mo.; two daughters Marilyn Harris, Oakwood, Ga., and Melva Kaye Watson, Eldon, Mo.; eight grandchildren Robin Watson, Aaron Judd, Dessa Carter, Eli Judd and wife Charity, Ashley Blount and husband Mark, Kayla Cruse and husband Dalton, Hope Judd, and Caleb Harris and fiancée Madison Mitchell; 13 great-grandkids Korra Judd, Bradley Carter, Brooklyn Carter, Kinsley Carter, Olivia Judd, Josiah Judd, Mark Blount II, Charlotte Blount, Alice Blount, Clara Blount, Emma Lou Blount, McKenzie Cruse, Madelyn Cruse and one great-granddaughter on the way Raelynn Holman; three step-great-grandchildren Steven Foster and wife Holly, Amelia Foster and Mark Foster; three great-great-granddaughters Hayleigh Foster, Elyssa Foster and Ruby Foster; one sister Kay Johnson and husband Dale; two sisters-in-law Catherine Judd and Marilee Barnard; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Margarett Judd; his parents Alva and Alice Judd; his in-laws George and Jessie Easley; grandson Todd Watson; three sisters Maxine Judd, Emogene Judd and Shirley Jett; one brother Jack Judd; three brothers-in-law Sam Jett, Bill Barnard and Jr Easley; one sister-in-law Ada Easley; two great-granddaughters Addison Carter, Raelyn Judd and Watson twins; step-great-great-granddaughter Gemma Foster; and granddaughter-in-law Joy Watson.
He was a member of Pine Hill Pentecostal Church. He was a husband, father, grandfather and a farmer. He was retired from the Missouri State Highway Department. He was a wonderful husband, dad and grandfather. He loved to farm and raise cattle. He enjoyed his time with his kids and grandkids. He loved running dogs in his fox pen. He will forever be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, always a jokester.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Burial will be in Redburn Cemetery, Oregon County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
