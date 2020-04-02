In compliance with the with the Ozarks Medical Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency rule and regulations, the West Plains Christian Clinic is temporarily closed for office visits.
The clinic staff will continue to monitor patients’ needs for medication refills previously ordered by doctors and family nurse practitioners.
Refills will be available on a prearranged schedule and a volunteer will call to advise when and how the medication can be picked up. Clinic access is now through the lower lobby door on 1115 Alaska St.
For more information call 256-9722.
