Participating schools in the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Southeast District have until Tuesday to register to participate in the 16th annual bridge building competition for high school juniors and seniors.
The competition challenges students to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials: 15 pieces of balsa wood, thread and glue.
Schools must register by Sept. 3 to compete. Contest information has been mailed to area high schools.
This year, high schools are asked to register via email only. Faxes, online submissions and mailed paper copies will not be accepted.
To register, teachers will need to complete the registration spreadsheet at www.modot.org/bridge-competition and email it to anita.clark@modot.mo.gov and gretchen.hanks@modot.mo.gov.
Bridge kits will be delivered to participating schools Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Completed bridges will be picked up from participating schools Oct. 28 and 29.
In order to participate, high schools must complete and turn in at least 75% of the bridge kits received. The completed bridges must be available for pick up on the specified dates and should only use materials supplied in MoDOT’s bridge kit. High schools must also attend the competition.
Bridges entered in the competition will be tested Nov. 21 in Cape Girardeau. The lightest bridge to carry the greatest load will ultimately be declared the winner. Prizes will also be awarded for the most aesthetic bridge and to the winner of the electronic bridge competition.
Prizes donated by area businesses and organizations will be awarded to the top bridge building winners. In addition, MoDOT has partnered with Arkansas State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology, University of Missouri-Columbia and Southern Illinois University to offer seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.
For more information, please contact Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark at 573-472-5294 or anita.clark@modot.mo.gov, Senior Highway Designer Gretchen Hanks at 573-472-5294 or gretchen.hanks@modot.mo.gov, or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888 ASK MODOT (275-6636).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.