In its Wednesday morning report, the Howell County Health Department announced a total of 49 new cases of coronavirus infection confirmed Tuesday, reporting that number for the third day in a row.
Howell County has recorded 3,138 residents confirmed with the virus, and 87 people have died of complications relating to COVID-19.
There are 177 known active cases, of which two are currently hospitalized, compared to 126 active cases and four patients hospitalized at the same time last week.
An average of 66.9 cases have been confirmed daily over the past seven days.
With 312 cases confirmed within the last 14 days out of 1,265 tests conducted, the test positivity rate for the period is 24.3%, up about 3.6% from a week ago.
Public health officials say that a positivity rate of 5% is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus. In West Plains, masks are required to be worn in public places through Feb. 2 unless the county rate drops below 5% for seven or more days, at which time the ordinance can be suspended.
According to the University of Missouri dashboard for Howell County, case numbers have increased 40.48% from eight to 14 days ago.
Of the 49 newest cases confirmed 35 are in West Plains, seven in Willow Springs, three Pomona, two in Mtn. View and one each in Pottersville and Brandsville.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 405,589.
Change from last report: 2,632.
55,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-54,999: Kansas City, St. Charles.
20,000-24,999: Greene, Jackson.
15,000-19,999: Jefferson, St. Louis City.
10,000-14,999: Boone.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Scott, Stoddard, Taney.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Gasconade, Henry, Lafayette, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Iron, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, St. Clair, Sullivan, Wayne.
Under 500: Atchison, Holt, Knox, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, Worth.
Deaths: 5,825.
Change from last report: 263.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 234,781.
Change from last report: 1,306.
25,000+: Pulaski.
20,000-24,999: Washington.
15,000-19,999: Benton.
10,000-14,999: Craighead, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson, Pope, Saline, White.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Crawford, Crittenden, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp.
500-999: Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Fulton, Little River, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Dallas, Lafayette, Perry, Woodruff.
Deaths: 3,800.
Change from last report: 51.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
