National Fire Prevention Week starts Sunday.
Between Oct. 6 and 12, and American Red Cross of Southern Missouri urges everyone to practice home fire escape plans and test their smoke alarms.
“During Fire Prevention Week, prepare your family for home fires before the holidays and cold weather increase the risk of these crises,” said Stacy Burks, executive director of American Red Cross of Southern Missouri. “Home fires are most often caused by cooking and heating equipment, and we want everyone to stay safe. Please install and test smoke alarms on every level of your home and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.”
LIFESAVING CAMPAIGN MARKS FIVE YEARS
Home fires take seven lives each day in the U.S., most often in homes without working smoke alarms, according to the Red Cross. The organization is working with partners to install free smoke alarms in high-risk communities and help families create escape plans through its Home Fire Campaign — which has saved over 600 lives across the country since launching in October 2014, said officials.
Over the past year in Southern Missouri, the Red Cross and local partners have Installed over 2,200 free smoke alarms, reached more than 1,900 children through youth preparedness programs and made more than 900 households safer from the threat of home fires, according to the organization.
PRACTICE A PLAN, TEST ALARMS
- Include at least two ways to get out of each room in your home fire escape plan.
- Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.
- Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.
- Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, placing them inside and outside bedrooms, and sleeping areas.
- Test smoke alarms monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.
For free home fire safety resources, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).
