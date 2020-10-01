Communications technology has changed a lot since 1982, from rotary phones plugged into wall jacks to mobile phones that fit in one’s pocket and access the internet, or from security cameras recording fuzzy black and white images onto countless VHS tapes to those capturing clear footage and uploading it to a cloud.
Grennan Communications, 3429 N. U.S. 63 in West Plains, is a low voltage company specializing for communication, security, fire and camera systems, and access control for commercial and residential customers.
The company has been around to watch that technology change — and its staff has made it a point to keep up, says Ron Grennan, who co-owns the business with his parents, Asa and Margie Grennan.
That longevity is what makes the telecommunications business so special, according to Ron. He and Asa have, combined, 99 years of experience in the industry. Prior to starting the business in West Plains, Asa spent 20 years working with Central Telephone, and Ron joined the company in 1985 after starting his career at GTA.
Grennan Communications grew so much between 1982 and 1998, the business location changed three times. But the company has been at the same spot on north U.S. 63 for 22 years.
It is one of the original Toshiba dealers in North America, says Ron.
“The dealership was acquired during a period of deregulation of the phone companies,” he explains. “Prior to 1982, it was not legal to own a telephone or phone system, it had to be rented from the local telephone company. Consequently, Grennan was started at the same time as the industry.
Today, Grennan Communications has several dealerships, including Napco, Honeywell, Geovision, Silent Knight and, most recently, Tadiran Telcom.
In addition to the Grennan family, the company employs Service Manager Sheila Wise, who oversees installations and a crew of seven technicians. Billy Costa is a fixture with the company, where he holds a 20-year tenure with the company. Additionally, says Ron, Kathy Cockrum and Pam Thompson are instrumental in keeping the office running smoothly.
Hours for the business, which joined the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce in 2020, are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. To learn more, call 256-6588, email grennan@grennancommunications.com, visit www.grennancommunications.com or follow @GrennanCommunications on Facebook.
