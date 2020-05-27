A West Plains man has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday at Lone Oak Trailer Park on Lanton Road.
Jonathon Thomas Goodman, 24, was taken into police custody at the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, when officers responded to a report of an altercation between two men.
In documents sent to prosecutors, West Plains Police Detective Joe Neuschwander stated that when officers arrived, they found Kraig K. Lynch, 30, lying on the ground behind Goodman’s home hemorrhaging from an apparent gunshot wound to his left abdomen.
Lynch, whose address is listed as West Plains on police documents, also reportedly had a gunshot wound on his right forearm. He allegedly told emergency medical service workers on scene that Goodman had shot him as he was trying to leave; he was transported to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, where he died from his injuries.
Goodman, who was also taken to OMC for treatment of injuries to his head and face, told officers Lynch had been at a neighboring home and was upset with him over an incident that had happened two or three days before. According to Goodman, Lynch then followed him into his home and assaulted him and another man that was present.
According to police, Goodman stated Lynch threw him and struck him repeatedly in the face, head and back, adding that Goodman and the other two men left the home out the back door, where the assault continued. Goodman said he then went back into his house with Lynch following, grabbed a firearm and went into the bathroom, closing the door.
According to Goodman’s statement, Lynch was pulling the door off of its hinges when he warned him he had a gun and would shoot him, then fired two times without knowing whether or not he struck him. In his report to prosecutors, Neuschwander noted the door was off the frame, as Goodman stated.
Goodman is held on $25,000 bond and has entered a “not guilty” plea, according to court records. A bond hearing has been set for June 3, the records show.
This man saved my step-sons life that day. Felon or not he is my hero. He did what was necessary and that man got what he deserved. The pictures of the rope burns around my stepsons neck and the photo of JT in the paper speak for themselves. I really hope they drop the charge of murder and go extremely light on any weapons charge. TY JT, you are good in my book always.... Debbe
