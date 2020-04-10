The Missouri Department of Transportation is finalizing plans to improve AB Highway in Howell County, two miles west of the U.S. 160/AB intersection in West Plains.
“In the past, we have experienced issues with floodwaters overtopping the roadway in this location," said Project Manager Pete Berry. "Through the upcoming project, we plan to mitigate this issue and reduce the likelihood of Route AB closing in the event of heavy rains and flash flooding.”
The project will include grading, paving and drainage improvements to raise the road about four feet. As work is underway, a section of AB Highway will be closed in the vicinity of the improvements for about 45 days.
The project is expected to be let in June, with construction beginning as early as August. Additional details regarding the timeline for the closure will be released prior to the start of work. Completion is anticipated by November.
Questions or concerns can be shared with the project team through the comment form available at www.modot.org/form/route-ab-in-howell-county. In addition, contact Berry at 417-469-6242 or Transportation Project Designer Curt Woolsey at 417-469-6232 for more information.
