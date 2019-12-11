Willow Springs No. 2 Free Will Baptist Church in Vanzant will hold its annual Christmas program at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Christmas songs, poems, readings and a nativity scene are among the highlights planned for the event, along with a Christmas puppet show and a “special visitor.”
Refreshments will be served after the program.
The church is led by Pastor Lonnie Johnson.
For more information call 256-7880 or 417-948-2271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.