Police said John Ray Roberts, 45, Cass Avenue, had been released from the Howell County Jail less than 12 hours earlier than his arrest for the latest crimes.
Roberts was listed on this week's Howell County’s Most Wanted, sought on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, stealing $750 or more, and attempted second-degree burglary. Court records show a warrant was issued April 9, and that he was arrested Wednesday and released on $5,000 bail.
Officers were dispatched at about 6:53 a.m. Thursday to the West Plains Bank and Trust branch at 318 Broadway, and Roberts was taken into custody about 20 minutes later, police reported.
Investigators were working the first case when officers were dispatched to respond to a report of a second burglary at First Christian Church, 422 W. Main St. Roberts reportedly implicated himself in both crimes.
The suspect allegedly entered the bank branch after breaking the glass in the front door. In the church break-in, Roberts reportedly discharged a fire extinguisher while he was in the building.
West Plains Bank and Trust Company President CEO David M. Gohn was quick Thursday morning to reassure bank customers that business would continue as usual. In a statement released just before 9 a.m., Gohn said the bank was open to serve customers despite the incident.
"Quick action by the West Plains Police Department resulted in the apprehension of a suspect who attempted entry into the branch,” he said. "The incident occurred in the early morning hours, before any employees had reported to work. Fortunately, no one was hurt and there was only minimal damage to a door. We appreciate the police department’s swift response, which enabled us to quickly open to serve customers.”
The bank replaced the damaged door soon after the incident was resolved.
